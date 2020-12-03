Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St....
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.(Source: NORAD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
(MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead closed indefinitely
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
UPDATE: Fargo Police looking for caregiver for girl with Down syndrome
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle

Latest News

This combination of file photos shows from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020,...
Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds
ND Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford
Gov. Brent Sanford, ND State Budget Proposal
NDSU winter commencement will be a virtual event
No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on...
No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game
As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come