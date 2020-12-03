New report finds increase in 2020 overdose deaths

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The number of drug overdose deaths is on the rise in Minnesota.

The health department is reporting a 31 percent increase during the first half of 2020 (January to June), compared to the first half of 2019. 490 deaths were reported during the first half of 2020, while 373 deaths were reported in the same time frame last year.

Both 2019 and 2020 also saw an increase in deaths from the first quarter of the year (January to March) to the second quarter of the year (April to June), but the 30% increase from the first to the second quarter in 2020 was greater than the 13% increase seen in 2019.

When looking at the data by age group, Minnesotans between ages 25-34 experienced the largest increase in drug overdose deaths – from 81 in the first half of 2019 to 128 in the first half of 2020.

Drug overdose deaths increased in both the seven-county metropolitan area and Greater Minnesota from 2019 to 2020. In the Twin Cities area, drug overdose deaths increased 29% from January through June 2019 (248) compared to the same period in 2020 (319). Drug overdose deaths in Greater Minnesota increased 36% from January through June 2019 (124) compared to the same period in 2020 (169).

Data from July 2020 and later likely won’t be available until next year, so it is too early to know whether these trends have continued in the second half of 2020.

Read the preliminary report Drug Overdose Deaths Among Minnesota Residents from January Through June 2020 (PDF) on the MDH Drug Overdose Dashboard.

