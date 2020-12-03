NDSU winter commencement will be a virtual event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University’s winter commencement will be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NSDU Office of Registration and Records, there are 1,044 undergraduate and graduate-level students who are eligible to receive degrees.

The winter commencement online celebration will also include a name reading of each graduate from last spring and summer semesters, in addition to winter. Graduates will be grouped by college and semester.

There will also be pre-recorded messages from President Dean L. Bresciani, Provost Margaret Fitzgerald, college deans, and student speaker Darby Beyer.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., and can be viewed at NDSU’s commencement website.

