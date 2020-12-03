Moorhead Police warn of high-risk sex offender moving to town

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Police Department in Moorhead is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender moving to the city after he’s released from prison.

29-year-old Omar Yaseen will be living in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. S. just a couple of blocks from the Moorhead High School. Police say he will be released into the community on Dec. 7, 2020.

Police say Yaseen sexually assaulted a teenage girl and used drugs to get her to comply.

High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

