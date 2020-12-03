Advertisement

Moorhead Police warn of high-risk sex offender moving to town

Omar Yaseen will be living in the 1900 block of 1st. Ave. S. in Moorhead.
Omar Yaseen will be living in the 1900 block of 1st. Ave. S. in Moorhead.(Moorhead, MN Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Police Department in Moorhead is warning the public about a high-risk sex offender moving to the city after he’s released from prison.

29-year-old Omar Yaseen will be living in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. S. just a couple of blocks from the Moorhead High School. Police say he will be released into the community on Dec. 7, 2020.

Police say Yaseen sexually assaulted a teenage girl and used drugs to get her to comply.

High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

