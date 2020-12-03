Moorhead man pays it forward to cancer after stranger pays for his lunch

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man’s good deed is going viral, and it all started because he stopped at Jimmy John’s for lunch!

David Sapp says he was in the drive-thru at the sub shop Tuesday when the car in front of him ‘paid it forward’ and picked up the tab for Sapp’s sandwich. Sapp says the unexpected gift prompted him to turn around and donate $50 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. which he wrote was inspired and in honor of the giving sub donor.

“It’s been a rough year and I just thought some joy could be sparked out there. It sparked joy in my life that someone thought enough to buy me lunch for some reason,” Sapp said.

Sapp says the cause is near and dear to his heart as his mother-in-law Sandy is currently battling lymphoma for the third time.

