Minnesota’s surprising surplus spurs talks on virus aid plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota is facing a surprising $641 million projected surplus in its current budget.

That means money is available for coronavirus relief. But officials caution the state still faces a $1.3 billion shortfall for its next budget.

The projections are a welcome turnaround from a forecast released in May as the pandemic was taking hold.

The old forecast projected a $2.4 billion deficit in the current budget and a $4.7 billion shortfall in the next.

The new forecast is expected to spur negotiations among Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on an aid package lawmakers could approve in a special session.

