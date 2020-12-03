Advertisement

UPDATE: Fargo Police looking for caregiver for girl with Down syndrome

(KCRG)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say the teen girl has been reunited with her guardian. It’s unknown at this time how the girl ended up at the motel by herself.

Original story below:

Fargo Police need your help reuniting a 16-year-old girl with Down syndrome with her family or caregiver.

Police say they found the 16-year-old girl at the Rodeway Inn at 2202 S. University Dr. around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say the teen is non-verbal and is about 4′8″, 140 lbs and wears glasses. She was found wearing brown pajamas and a dark purple jacket.

Police say the girl is safe and with authorities at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call police at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
(MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead closed indefinitely
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
Mathew Lenoir and Denae Tormaschy
Suspected “porch pirates” arrested, large amount of stolen property recovered
A mobile home in Moorhead is a total loss after a fire broke out late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Fire destroys trailer home in north Moorhead

Latest News

Minnesota’s surprising surplus spurs talks on virus aid plan
The Minnesota State Patrol says a small aircraft made a suspected emergency landing Wednesday...
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
News - Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
News - Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle