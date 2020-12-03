UPDATE: Fargo Police looking for caregiver for girl with Down syndrome

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say the teen girl has been reunited with her guardian. It’s unknown at this time how the girl ended up at the motel by herself.

Original story below:

Fargo Police need your help reuniting a 16-year-old girl with Down syndrome with her family or caregiver.

Police say they found the 16-year-old girl at the Rodeway Inn at 2202 S. University Dr. around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say the teen is non-verbal and is about 4′8″, 140 lbs and wears glasses. She was found wearing brown pajamas and a dark purple jacket.

Police say the girl is safe and with authorities at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call police at 701-451-7660.

