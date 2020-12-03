Fargo English teacher named Top 10 finalist for Global Teacher Prize 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo high school teacher was named a Top 10 finalist for the Global Teacher Prize. Leah Juelke teaches English at South High School and made it through to the final 10 out of over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world.

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Zilla Parishad Primary School, Paritewadi, Solapur, Maharashtra, was announced as the winner Thursday and was given the prize of $1 million. In his winning speech, Mr. Disale made the extraordinary announcement that he will share half the prize money with his fellow Top 10 finalists, resulting in the other nine finalists receiving just over $55,000 each.

Leah’s plan with the prize money is to put the money into a scholarship for Fargo refugee and immigrant students who want to go to college to be teachers.

She released this statement after the winner was chosen:

“Such a huge gesture shows the world what an exemplary and selfless individual Ranjit is. There could be no better role model for teachers than Ranjit. In the year of COVID, which has brought unimaginable challenges to teachers across the world, he is a shining symbol of the incredible work that teachers do. It is why I and the other finalists are so proud to call him our friend. Thank you Ranjit.”

