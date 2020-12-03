Advertisement

Christmas tree representing North Dakota at the White House

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - 56 small trees representing each state are lining the pathway around the White House National Christmas Tree. They’re decorated with ornaments designed by school children chosen from each state.

The tree representing North Dakota is from the Kindred School District. The lines of trees are called the “Pathway of Peace.”

You can watch the 98th tree lighting ceremony at 4pm by going to thenationaltree.org.

