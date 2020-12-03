Advertisement

Bison Track & Field Picked to Sweep Summit League Indoor Titles

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Summit League) - The North Dakota State men and women were picked as the league favorites for the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track & Field preseason poll released Thursday. This marks the 10th time that both the Bison men and women were both picked to be the preseason favorites in the same season since joining the league prior to the 2007-08 academic year.

On the men’s side, the defending champion Bison were voted the favorite after receiving 30 total points and five first-place votes. South Dakota State was picked to finish behind NDSU with a total of 24 points and the remaining first-place vote. South Dakota (23), Oral Roberts (19), North Dakota (14) and Western Illinois (10) complete the men’s rankings.

For the women, 13-time defending champion NDSU was picked to finish atop the league once again. The Bison finished with 41 points and five first-place votes. South Dakota took the remaining two first-place votes and earned the No. 2 spot with 38 total points. South Dakota State (32), Oral Roberts (25), North Dakota (24), Western Illinois (16) and Omaha (13) round out the women’s poll.

