Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.

Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.

KMSP-TV reports two people were on board.

The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)