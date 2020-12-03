Advertisement

Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.

Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.

KMSP-TV reports two people were on board.

The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
(MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead closed indefinitely
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
Mathew Lenoir and Denae Tormaschy
Suspected “porch pirates” arrested, large amount of stolen property recovered
A mobile home in Moorhead is a total loss after a fire broke out late Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Fire destroys trailer home in north Moorhead

Latest News

UPDATE: Fargo Police looking for caregiver for girl with Down syndrome
Minnesota’s surprising surplus spurs talks on virus aid plan
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
News - Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
News - Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle