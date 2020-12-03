Advertisement

978 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 978 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths in the state.

In total, 977 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 230 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 9.65 percent.

There are now 5,461 active cases in North Dakota, with 306 patients hospitalized.

