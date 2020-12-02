Advertisement

Suspected “porch pirates” arrested, large amount of stolen property recovered

Mathew Lenoir and Denae Tormaschy
Mathew Lenoir and Denae Tormaschy(KFYR-TV)
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) -

Dickinson police say they arrested two people suspected of stealing several packages from people’s porches over the past few weeks.

Detectives say after taking 31-year-old Denae Tormaschy and 35-year-old Mathew Lenoir into custody, they went to a home and found a large amount of stolen property.

They say they may not be able to return everything to the right people since many of the thefts were never reported.

Those who believe they may have had a package stolen should call Dickinson Police at 701-456-7759, and speak to an officer.

