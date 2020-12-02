Advertisement

Rep. Marquart, MN’s Budget Surplus May Mean COVID Relief

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona gave Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm a congratulatory elbow bump before Tomassoni addressed the Senate Chamber in St. Paul, Minn. At least 187 state legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. Twelve Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus over the past month, the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature.(Glen Stubbe | Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is projected to have a $641 million budget surplus. Lawmakers already have plans to earmark funds for individual and business COVID relief. Rep. Marquart shares what the MN Congress is doing and Producer AJ shares her personal story of the challenges of distance learning, and it’s impact on MN family’s income.

Rep. Paul Marquart and Producer AJ discuss the best use of the MN budget surplus. They provide insight into how distance learning is affecting families. - Producer AJ

Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

