Rep. Marquart, MN’s Budget Surplus May Mean COVID Relief
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is projected to have a $641 million budget surplus. Lawmakers already have plans to earmark funds for individual and business COVID relief. Rep. Marquart shares what the MN Congress is doing and Producer AJ shares her personal story of the challenges of distance learning, and it’s impact on MN family’s income.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.