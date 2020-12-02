Rep. Marquart, MN’s Budget Surplus May Mean COVID Relief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is projected to have a $641 million budget surplus. Lawmakers already have plans to earmark funds for individual and business COVID relief. Rep. Marquart shares what the MN Congress is doing and Producer AJ shares her personal story of the challenges of distance learning, and it’s impact on MN family’s income.

