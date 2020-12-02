Records: Man assaulted with ax after being kicked out of friend’s home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people remain behind bars after a brutal attack with an ax earlier this week.

Just after one Monday afternoon, Fargo Police say they responded to 809 10th St. S. after multiple people reported seeing a male being attacked by a group of people. The witnesses described the suspects as using an ax and a bat.

Videos of the incident show the victim being hit with a bat while another male held him down.

When officers arrived, the adult victim was bleeding profusely and was uncooperative, but was later transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers, determined 29-year-old Valeen Blueshield was one of the suspects who had struck the victim with the axe and has been charged with aggravated assault. Officials have also charged 67-year-old Juan Flores, 41-year-old Tylando Laroque and 40-year-old Cynthia Butcher for aggravated assault.

Documents say the victim was kicked out of Flores’ apartment, so he broke the window. The victim then punched Flores in the face and a fight followed.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

