MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A portion of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead is closed after a void was discovered under the road.

MNDOT says eastbound Hwy. 10 is closed east of 14th St. near the railroad overpass. Traffic is being detoured to local area streets.

The DOT didn’t say when the road would be expected to open back up.

