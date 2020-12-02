Advertisement

NDT - The Impact of Coronavirus

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valeen Blueshield
Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo
Lee Hoedl
Local marathon runner urging COVID vigilance
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Coronavirus
409 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Dog rescued after being stranded on ice
Dog rescued after being stranded on chunk of ice
Dog rescued after being stranded on ice
Dog rescued after being stranded on ice
Serving classmates award-winning dressing
Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch
News - Noon News December 2 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 2 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 2 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 2 - Part 1