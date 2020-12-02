MSUM plans on starting spring semester as planned

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead says it will plan on holding the spring semester as planned in 2021.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst says, “The decisions we have made for Spring semester represent input from surveys and meetings with many groups across campus, along with Clay County Public Health.”

The semester will start on Jan. 11 and courses will be delivered as students signed up for them. The university says those courses will be delivered as follows.

41% in-person

22% hybrid with both in-person and online components

41% in-person

2% arranged

The university says it will continue to monitor indicators and thresholds to make changes as needed.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.