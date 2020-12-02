Holiday fire prevention

(Valley News Live) -

Experts are warning about the dangers of fire this time of year and ways to keep your home from going up in flames ahead of the holidays.

Moorhead officials say the late-night fire was fueled by a Christmas tree that caught fire. Flames made their way through a large part of the home. The fire was traced to a faulty electrical cord connected to the tree lights, which were left on.

Crews were able to keep flames from spreading to the surrounding mobile homes.

The fire is a lesson to us all.

“We’ve never had a tree catch on fire of any bulbs that people have purchased from us,” said Jim Gompf, the President of Gompf Displays in Fargo. “The reason that anybody would have a problem with a fire in a tree is usually when they keep the bulbs for years and years and years and use them over. As they get used and folded, wires get exposed.”

Gompf sells Christmas decorations to people all over the Valley. He decorated downtown Fargo for 60 years.

Gompf knows about many things bright and what can cause problems for homeowners with Christmas trees.

“The main thing is just exposure,” said Gompf. “Let’s say sometimes there’s animals like cats sometimes will jump in the tree; they can mess around with the wires, some of them bite wires, dogs do too. You never know what they’re going to do.”

“Strings of lights, they’re not made to be strung more than three strings together,” West Fargo Fire Department Chief Dan Fuller. “They have a chance of overheating.”

Fuller said live Christmas trees are a bigger fire hazard than fake ones, but fake ones can still short out and cause a fire.

“Any candles that you have in the home, or any open flames for decoration, you want to make sure there’s a least a foot of clearance between the candle and any combustible products a foot or more,” said Fuller.

Both Gompf and Fuller remind you to shut the lights off when you go to bed or leave the house and that’s important to have this conversation sooner rather than later.

Valley News Live asked West Fargo Fire about the community tree that will light up in tomorrow’s Christmas tree lighting event at the POW/MIA Plaza. Officials said the garland on the community tree with not hold a flame.

