Fire destroys trailer home in north Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home in Moorhead is a total loss after a fire broke out late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to 1224 15th Ave. N. around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames and appeared to be a total loss.

Crews were able to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the surrounding mobile homes. However, the home to the left sustained damages from the radiating heat.

We’re told the owner and her two kids weren’t home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause as well as the damages, but say it appears to be accidental.

