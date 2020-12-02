Advertisement

Fargo commissioners consider how to help businesses survive

City logo
City logo(None)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo city commissioners are planning to provide assistance to local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, beyond what is available at the state and federal level.

Commissioners will look at a number of possibilities to assist bars, restaurants, retail and other businesses that could include waiving next year’s liquor license fees, adjusting utility bills and property tax reductions.

City Strategic Planning Director Jim Gilmour says at least 30 Fargo businesses have closed so far during the pandemic. That includes seven hotels and 19 restaurants and breweries that have not renewed licenses required by the city

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valeen Blueshield
Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo
Lee Hoedl
Local marathon runner urging COVID vigilance
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Coronavirus
409 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Point of View December 2 - Part 2
Point of View December 2 - Part 2
Point of View December 2 - Part 3
Point of View December 2 - Part 3
Point of View December 2 - Part 1
Point of View December 2 - Part 1
News - Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch
News - Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch
Paying it forward
Moorhead man pays it forward to cancer after stranger pays for his lunch