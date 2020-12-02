Advertisement

Essentia Health unveils COVID-19 projections dashboard

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is launching a new COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard.

This user-friendly dashboard aggregates publicly available data and features an interactive map of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Users can compare case numbers and projections by state, and drill down further by county. Available metrics include cases per 10,000 people, daily new cases, seven-day positivity rates, etc. It’s intended to inform our communities by presenting rich data in a highly visual way.

For example, you can look at case rates following a mask mandate or a holiday to understand the resulting impact. The trendlines tell a story of where we’ve been throughout this pandemic, highlighting the severity of the current situation and forecasting possible scenarios.

Developed jointly by Essentia’s enterprise analytics department and the Essentia Institute of Rural Health, the dashboard is updated daily, Monday through Friday. Users are encouraged to first view the three-minute video tutorial, which provides additional context and explains how best to navigate the dashboard.

Access it by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valeen Blueshield
Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo
Lee Hoedl
Local marathon runner urging COVID vigilance
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Coronavirus
409 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Point of View December 2 - Part 2
Point of View December 2 - Part 2
Point of View December 2 - Part 3
Point of View December 2 - Part 3
Point of View December 2 - Part 1
Point of View December 2 - Part 1
News - Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch
News - Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch
Paying it forward
Moorhead man pays it forward to cancer after stranger pays for his lunch