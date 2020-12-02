Essentia Health unveils COVID-19 projections dashboard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is launching a new COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard.

This user-friendly dashboard aggregates publicly available data and features an interactive map of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Users can compare case numbers and projections by state, and drill down further by county. Available metrics include cases per 10,000 people, daily new cases, seven-day positivity rates, etc. It’s intended to inform our communities by presenting rich data in a highly visual way.

For example, you can look at case rates following a mask mandate or a holiday to understand the resulting impact. The trendlines tell a story of where we’ve been throughout this pandemic, highlighting the severity of the current situation and forecasting possible scenarios.

Developed jointly by Essentia’s enterprise analytics department and the Essentia Institute of Rural Health, the dashboard is updated daily, Monday through Friday. Users are encouraged to first view the three-minute video tutorial, which provides additional context and explains how best to navigate the dashboard.

Access it by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.