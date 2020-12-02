Advertisement

Dog rescued after being stranded on chunk of ice

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A dog is safe and sound following a scary situation.

At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the West Fargo Fire Department successfully rescued Luna after she went into the river and got stranded on a chunk of ice. The incident was reported before 9 a.m. by someone who happened to see her.

The Sheriff’s Office says Luna managed to get loose and left its owner’s property. Deputies told the caller that they were at the right place at the right time.

