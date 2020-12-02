Advertisement

Clara Barton fifth-grader serves classmates his award-winning dressing at lunch

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It wasn’t just any old day in the lunchroom for Clara Barton Elementary students Wednesday.

Fifth-grader Benet Myer got to serve his award-winning dressing to hundreds of classmates. He was named the “Family Wellness Cooking Kids Champion” for his White Wine Vinegar Dressing.

Benet says he enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and came up with his recipe at home one night before dinner.

“Family Wellness came to our school and gave us cooking lessons,” he says. “Then they said there is a cooking competition. I decided it would be fun to do that, so I entered my dressing.”

The rest is history for the champ. Want to know the secret? Benet says he’ll share.

White Wine Vinegar Dressing Recipe:

- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

- 4 tablespoons olive oil

- A couple drops of mustard

- ½ teaspoon honey

- Salt

- Pepper

