Beltrami murder suspect shot victim unprovoked, court documents say

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Newly court documents are shedding light on a fatal shooting in Beltrami County last week.

21-year-old Montana O.A. Cutbank of Duluth is charged with one felony count of second degree murder.

Documents say on Nov. 24 the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency call at 15583 Roosevelt Road SE for a reported shooting. The caller reported a man had been shot in the head in the driveway by an occupant of an older model Ford pickup truck before the suspect sped away. When officers arrived, they declared the victim deceased.

Deputies obtained a description of the suspect vehicle which was later located at a residence south of Cass Lake in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

A witness later told officers that it was Cutbank who had shot and killed the victim without provocation. The witness stated along with Cutbank and two other individuals, they arrived at the victim’s home at 9:45 p.m. The witness says when the victim came out of his home, he approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Documents say Cutbank drew a sawed off shotgun from his jacket and began arguing with the victim and shot him.

The witness told officers she hid the murder weapon in a separate location and later directed law enforcement on where to find it.

On Nov. 28, Cutbank was discovered in Duluth and arrested.

