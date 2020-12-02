A bike, a goal and a pandemic: Fargo man rides 10,000 miles in 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a passion that started almost three decades ago but was sidelined as life got in the way for Vince Wuebker.

That is until his 50th birthday.

“I was going to buy a Corvette and then I got to thinking, what are you going to do with a Corvette?” Wuebker laughed. “You’re never going to use it! So I bought a new bike.”

Wuebker started riding in his 20′s when he lived in Iowa. Reuniting with the hobby in a new state provided new opportunities for the now 54-year-old cyclist. He rides on everything from bike paths to trails. From gravel roads to the open highway and all over town. All over the country.

“I know every crack on these dirty sidewalks of Broadway.”

As he got back in the swing of cycling, the goals started growing.

“I’m pretty stubborn,” Wuebker explained. “So when I decide to do something, I’m doing it.”

After tallying up more than 8,000 miles in 2019, he decided last December to set his sights on 10,000 miles for 2020.

“5,000 in this climate is kind of the norm,” he explained.

But Wuebker had already passed the norm. This new goal would take more planning though, and a few more trips out of town.

“It’s been a one handed job, almost full time,” Wuebker added.

And it was an uphill climb from the very start.

“Well I came into January with four broken ribs,” he explained. “I fell off my bike in December.’

And then came March.

“I think if I didn’t have the cycling, I’d be in a bad place mentally,” Wuebker admitted of the pandemic.

As the pandemic shut down most everything else, Wuebker’s goal brought on a new purpose.

“It’s really all you had and I made the most of it and enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.

Working through a sprained knee around Memorial Day, Wuebker remembers someone saying it was likely he would not meet his goal. After overcoming broken ribs and a global pandemic though, a sprained knee couldn’t keep him down for long. He took advantage of the beautiful weather and he road anywhere and everywhere. Including through a thunderstorm on a trip to Duluth, Minn. this summer.

And just like that, he ended up ahead of schedule. Ready to claim his 10,000th mile before Thanksgiving.

“At 4:34 p.m. on November 18th on a gravel road in Western Minnesota, I made the guys stop. I said, ‘I’m at 10,000! Take a picture!” Wuebker remembered. “And that was about it. And then I biked home.”

In a year when so many plans have been canceled, Wuebker made it happen and even says he found a new perspective through the challenges.

Calling 2020 a blessing.

“You don’t know what that day’s adventure on two wheels is going to bring,” he said. “It’s just a great day when you’re on the bike.”

In 2021 Wuebker plans to ride from Maine to San Diego. He says it should be approximately 2500 miles. Any easy task for the road warrior. But he says the trip provides plenty of its own different challenges from this year’s 10,000 miles.

