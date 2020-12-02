Advertisement

486 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 486 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state.

In total, 966 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 92 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 9.24 percent.

There are now 5,236 active cases in North Dakota, with 301 patients hospitalized.

