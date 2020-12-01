Advertisement

West Fargo Fire and Police Departments “Battle for the Badge”

The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments will team up for its 2nd annual Battle of the Badges...
The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments will team up for its 2nd annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments will team up for its 2nd annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition.

If you decide to donate blood, you’ll choose which department you’d like your donation to go toward. Last year, the West Fargo Police Department took home the trophy.

The blood drive will run on Wednesday, December 30th from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center at the DoubleTree. It’ll also be on Thursday, December 31st from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To sign up for Wednesday’s blood drive, go here and for Thursday’s blood drive sign up here.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the Battle of the Badges blood drive. For more information on the protocols while donating, you can go here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valeen Blueshield
Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County
Call police, if you've seen Phoenix Lindblad
Public’s help requested in finding missing juvenile

Latest News

Point of View December 1 - Part 2
Point of View December 1 - Part 2
Point of View December 1 - Part 1
Point of View December 1 - Part 1
Point of View December 1 - Part 3
Point of View December 1 - Part 3
When Will We See A Vaccine In Our Community?
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Rep. Marquart, MN’s Budget Surplus May Mean COVID Relief