West Fargo Fire and Police Departments “Battle for the Badge”

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments will team up for its 2nd annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition.

If you decide to donate blood, you’ll choose which department you’d like your donation to go toward. Last year, the West Fargo Police Department took home the trophy.

The blood drive will run on Wednesday, December 30th from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center at the DoubleTree. It’ll also be on Thursday, December 31st from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To sign up for Wednesday’s blood drive, go here and for Thursday’s blood drive sign up here.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the Battle of the Badges blood drive. For more information on the protocols while donating, you can go here.

