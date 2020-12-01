MN budget shows short-term surplus, then shortfall amid pandemic

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota is projected to have a rollercoaster of a budget if the current forecast holds. The office of Management and Budget says the state will have a short-term surplus, but an overall shortfall.

The office says the forecast out on Dec. 1 shows the state is expected to have a $641 million surplus for 2020-2021, but a shortfall of $1.273 billion for the biennium.

BREAKING: Minnesota’s economic and budget outlook have improved since May. Today's forecast projects a surplus of $641 million for the FY 2020-21 biennium. A $1.273 billion budgetary shortfall is projected for FY 2022-23. More at https://t.co/4bmq88QJq2 — Management & Budget (@MMBCommunicates) December 1, 2020

The previous budget forecast showed a much more grim picture, but the governor still says the legislature needs to convene a special session to pass aid for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

The office of management and budget says the state has 184,000 fewer jobs than in February, and most of the people affected by layoffs have been lower-income workers.

To read the full budget forecast released from the state, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.