Man enters not guilty pleas to shooting, wounding 2 officers

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A North Dakota man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Wisconsin has entered not guilty pleas to charges against him.

23-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, was bound over for trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court Monday after waiving his preliminary hearing. Benton is accused of shooting the two officers Nov. 6 after they responded to a Delafield hotel on a report of a possible hit-and-run.

Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon

