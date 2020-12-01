Advertisement

Man barricades himself in home with gun, Fargo Police diffuse situation

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police rushed to a potentially dangerous scene where a man was barricaded inside his home with a gun.

Police say they were called to the home in South Fargo around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. for reports of a suicidal man.

Authorities say they were able to bring in a crisis trained officer who talked to the man and got him to come out without hurting anyone or himself.

Police are using this as a reminder to get mental health help if you need it. If you need someone to talk to, you can dial 2-1-1 and get help through FirstLink.

