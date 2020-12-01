KVLY Transmitter outage will affect some channels

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live tower crew is currently working on the top of our transmitting tower. The channel 28 transmitter will be turned off during the work period.

This will affect the following channels:

KX4 28.1, CW 28.2, Heroes & Icons 28.3, Grand Forks KX4 30.1, CW 30.2, Heroes & Icons 30.3

We will be transmitting from our backup channel 11 antenna during the work period, so the signal strength will be decreased.

This will affect the following channels:

KVLY 11.1, KX4 11.2, and MeTV 11.3

We anticipate the work will last out into the afternoon and will share an update when everything is back to normal.

