Here’s what you need to know if you traveled for Thanksgiving

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Despite warnings from health experts, millions of people traveled for the holiday.

Thanksgiving brought the highest number of travelers to the airport since the start of the pandemic. Now, health officials say they anticipate surging COVID-19 cases throughout the first three weeks of December.

However, there are a couple of things experts say travelers can do on the back end of things to prevent a surge within a surge:

Assume you were exposed and became infected with the virus

Get a COVID-19 test within three to five days upon returning

Quarantine for seven days

Wear a mask inside if someone you live with has traveled

Be on the lookout for symptoms

If you test positive for the virus, be sure to let those you spent the holiday with know they may have been exposed.

Experts say the incubation period for the virus is between two and 14 days. Typically, people show symptoms five to six days after exposure.

For those who stayed home for the holiday, experts are calling this a “risky” time and suggest taking extra precautions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.