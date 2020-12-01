Free walk-in mental health clinic extended

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Clay County residents whose mental health has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will have another three weeks to attend a free, walk-in mental health clinic.

The clinic will now be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 30 at The Village Family Service Center, 815 37th Ave. S., Moorhead. It was originally supposed to end on Dec. 9.

You can meet with a Licensed Professional Counselor at The Village during the walk-in clinic hours, either in person or via Zoom. The clinic provides mental health screenings, referrals to services, and other resources.

To maintain social distancing guidelines, walk-in visits will be limited to one adult or one child plus one adult. Masks are required. For more information, call The Village in Moorhead at (701) 451-4811.

The Village Family Service Center strengthens kids and families across Minnesota and North Dakota through behavioral health services, including mental health counseling, addiction treatment, in-home family therapy, financial counseling, an employee assistance program, and more. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.