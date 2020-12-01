Advertisement

Fort Totten Man sentenced for sexually abusing an incapacitated person

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fort Totten man has been sentenced for sexually abusing of an incapacitated person.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Tuesday that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte sentenced 55-year-old Paul Henry Cavanaugh to serve 21 years and 8 months in federal prison. He will also be on supervised release for life and is ordered to pay $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund for the offense of Sexual Abuse of an Incapacitated Victim.

On August 14, 2020, a jury found Cavanaugh guilty after a four-day trial in Fargo. In March 2018, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was at Cavanaugh’s residence on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation when he gave her alcohol that she drank and eventually fell asleep.

The victim later woke up and discovered Cavanaugh was physically forcing her to engage in a sexual act while she was incapacitated.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the North Dakota Crime Laboratory and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jacob T. Rodenbiker and Lori H. Conroy.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valeen Blueshield
Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County
Call police, if you've seen Phoenix Lindblad
Public’s help requested in finding missing juvenile

Latest News

Point of View December 1 - Part 2
Point of View December 1 - Part 2
Point of View December 1 - Part 1
Point of View December 1 - Part 1
Point of View December 1 - Part 3
Point of View December 1 - Part 3
When Will We See A Vaccine In Our Community?
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Rep. Marquart, MN’s Budget Surplus May Mean COVID Relief