City of Fargo recycling old Christmas lights

Christmas lights file photo
Christmas lights file photo(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have old Christmas lights that don’t work, the city of Fargo wants you to recycle them instead of throwing them in the dump.

The city has a free holiday lights recycling program at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 St. N. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The recycling program goes from today, Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, 2021.

The city says rope lights will not be accepted.

