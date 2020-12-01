City of Fargo recycling old Christmas lights

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have old Christmas lights that don’t work, the city of Fargo wants you to recycle them instead of throwing them in the dump.

The city has a free holiday lights recycling program at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 St. N. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The recycling program goes from today, Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, 2021.

The city says rope lights will not be accepted.

