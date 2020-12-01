409 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 409 new cases of COVID-19 along with 27 more deaths in the state.

In total, 954 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 169 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.37 percent.

There are now 5,686 active cases in North Dakota, with 319 patients hospitalized.

