Sanford Foundation encouraging holiday donations through children’s Wishlist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holiday season, Sanford Children’s Hospital is used to having volunteers and families donating their time and toys to children in the clinics.

However, this year, due to the on-going pandemic, the hospital is encouraging donations in other ways.

Sanford’s child life specialist team has created an Amazon wish list of toys that can be directly shipped to children in the hospital.

Foundation Executive Director, Sara Haugen, says the need to support health care workers and patients is greater this year than it ever before.

“The gifts that we receive between now and the Christmas season...those toys sustain us for the rest of the year. So it’s of the utmost importance that these donations don’t stop they just have to happen in a new way,” said Haugen.

To purchase an item off the amazon wish list, click here:

https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/2HZ0R247EZ7R7/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_twubCbVSJWP95

The Foundation donation page can be reached through this link,

www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/holidays

