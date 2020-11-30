Advertisement

Sanford Foundation encouraging holiday donations through children’s Wishlist

Sanford Foundation
Sanford Foundation(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holiday season, Sanford Children’s Hospital is used to having volunteers and families donating their time and toys to children in the clinics.

However, this year, due to the on-going pandemic, the hospital is encouraging donations in other ways.

Sanford’s child life specialist team has created an Amazon wish list of toys that can be directly shipped to children in the hospital.

Foundation Executive Director, Sara Haugen, says the need to support health care workers and patients is greater this year than it ever before.

“The gifts that we receive between now and the Christmas season...those toys sustain us for the rest of the year. So it’s of the utmost importance that these donations don’t stop they just have to happen in a new way,” said Haugen.

To purchase an item off the amazon wish list, click here:

https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/2HZ0R247EZ7R7/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_twubCbVSJWP95

The Foundation donation page can be reached through this link,

www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/holidays

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays