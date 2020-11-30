Advertisement

Public’s help requested in finding missing juvenile

By Mike Morken
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police are asking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Phoenix Lindblad. Linblad was reported missing Sunday, November 29th. 2020. Lindblad is a 5′8″, 210 pound Native American with long hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a red hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the location of Lindblad please contact your local law enforcement agency or the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

