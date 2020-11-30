Advertisement

Police: Man beat with axe in south Fargo

(MGN online)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say four people are behind bars Monday after a brutal assault.

Just after one Monday afternoon, Fargo Police say they responded to 809 10th St. S. after multiple people reported seeing a male being attacked by several people. The witnesses described the suspects as using an axe and a bat.

When officers arrived, the adult victim was bleeding profusely and was uncooperative. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers, determined 29-year-old Valeen Blueshield was one of the suspects who had struck the victim with the axe and was arrested for aggravated assault.

After reviewing cell phone footage from a witness, officers were able to determine the victim was held on the ground and assaulted by four people total. Police also arrested 67-year-old Juan Flores, 41-year-old Tylando Laroque and 40-year-old Cynthia Butcher for aggravated assault.

