No. 11 Creighton Claims 69-58 Victory over North Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 69-58 to No. 11-ranked Creighton on Sunday afternoon inside CHI Health Center Omaha. Senior forward Rocky Kreuser led the Bison with 16 points.

NDSU fell to 0-3 on its season-opening road trip, of which all three games were finalized and added to the Bison schedule within the past seven days. The 11-point final margin was NDSU’s closest against a nationally ranked opponent since falling 75-65 at No. 10/11 USC on Nov. 13, 2017.

With a season-high 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Rocky Kreuser is your @NodakInsurance Player of the Game. pic.twitter.com/krINk9Fs8Z — NDSU Basketball (@NDSUmbb) November 30, 2020

Junior Tyree Eady finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for NDSU, and sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes added a career-high 11 points and six boards.

Sunday’s contest was the season-opener for Creighton. The Bluejays were led by 16 points from forward Christian Bishop.

The Bison jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, but a 16-2 run by the Bluejays erased that advantage. NDSU trailed by five with 2:00 left in the opening half before Creighton closed the period with a 7-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime.

Creighton shot 43 percent for the game, edging NDSU at 40 percent. The Bluejays hit 8-of-35 (23 percent) from three-point range, while the Bison knocked down 4-of-16 (25 percent).

NDSU posted a 41-27 rebounding advantage for the game, but 16 turnovers proved costly for the Bison.

The Bison will return to the court next Saturday, Dec. 5, playing at No. 6-ranked Kansas.

