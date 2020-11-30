Advertisement

No. 11 Creighton Claims 69-58 Victory over North Dakota State

Dave Richman, North Dakota State head men's basketball coach.
Dave Richman, North Dakota State head men's basketball coach.(FS1)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 69-58 to No. 11-ranked Creighton on Sunday afternoon inside CHI Health Center Omaha. Senior forward Rocky Kreuser led the Bison with 16 points.

NDSU fell to 0-3 on its season-opening road trip, of which all three games were finalized and added to the Bison schedule within the past seven days. The 11-point final margin was NDSU’s closest against a nationally ranked opponent since falling 75-65 at No. 10/11 USC on Nov. 13, 2017.

Junior Tyree Eady finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for NDSU, and sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes added a career-high 11 points and six boards.

Sunday’s contest was the season-opener for Creighton. The Bluejays were led by 16 points from forward Christian Bishop.

The Bison jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, but a 16-2 run by the Bluejays erased that advantage. NDSU trailed by five with 2:00 left in the opening half before Creighton closed the period with a 7-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime.

Creighton shot 43 percent for the game, edging NDSU at 40 percent. The Bluejays hit 8-of-35 (23 percent) from three-point range, while the Bison knocked down 4-of-16 (25 percent).

NDSU posted a 41-27 rebounding advantage for the game, but 16 turnovers proved costly for the Bison.

The Bison will return to the court next Saturday, Dec. 5, playing at No. 6-ranked Kansas.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
1 arrested after fleeing police in Grand Forks
Letters to Santa
West Fargo family collecting letters for Santa

Latest News

NDSU junior Jaxon Knotex.
Bison Falter in Second Half at Nebraska, Lose 79-57
North Dakota State University Bison logo
NDSU Men’s Basketball games in Minneapolis canceled
North Dakota State Men's Basketball
NDSU Men’s Basketball schedules new games to makeup for tournament cancellation
North Dakota State University Bison logo
Milwaukee cancels MKE Classic, NDSU loses season opening games