Advertisement

Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A group of local moms is taking on a Facebook stance to stop the spread of COVID-19. They said it’s an attempt to keep people healthy to continue helping others this holiday season.

“I mean, it’s just the little things that matter really, especially in a hard time like this,” said Delphine Martinez from Fargo.

Delphine Martinez said she likes to see the light in everything.

“With Christmas coming up, we’re starting to see more and more moms asking if there’s anybody that needs any Christmas gifts,” said Martinez.

That’s why Delphine and her friends made a Facebook group so moms can help other moms emotionally. They also help each other find resources, everything from donating clothes to supplies and food.

“Our numbers are getting so high, so we wanted to remind all the moms that are on the group that we need to be respectful,” said Martinez. “We need to slow the spread of covid just because it’s starting to get a lot worse.”

The project is especially personal to Martinez. She had to transition her children to distance learning since her other child is more susceptible to getting COVID-19.

“I was told that if she ended up catching COVID, it would be a hospital stay, it would be a life or death fight,” said Martinez.

Those in charge of the group said they don’t want to put other families in danger. If someone’s told to quarantine or has the virus, they’re asking people to hold off on getting or giving donations.

“Let’s be courteous; let’s do what we can to help protect those because all of our teachers are getting worn out, all of our nurses, and our health care staff,” said Martinez.

Many agreeing now is more important than ever to help each other out stop the spread, so she said there’s no possible shutdown.

We’re learning more moms are looking for help around Christmas, especially this holiday season. If you want to get involved, you can find a link here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4