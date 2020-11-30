Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A group of local moms is taking on a Facebook stance to stop the spread of COVID-19. They said it’s an attempt to keep people healthy to continue helping others this holiday season.

“I mean, it’s just the little things that matter really, especially in a hard time like this,” said Delphine Martinez from Fargo.

Delphine Martinez said she likes to see the light in everything.

“With Christmas coming up, we’re starting to see more and more moms asking if there’s anybody that needs any Christmas gifts,” said Martinez.

That’s why Delphine and her friends made a Facebook group so moms can help other moms emotionally. They also help each other find resources, everything from donating clothes to supplies and food.

“Our numbers are getting so high, so we wanted to remind all the moms that are on the group that we need to be respectful,” said Martinez. “We need to slow the spread of covid just because it’s starting to get a lot worse.”

The project is especially personal to Martinez. She had to transition her children to distance learning since her other child is more susceptible to getting COVID-19.

“I was told that if she ended up catching COVID, it would be a hospital stay, it would be a life or death fight,” said Martinez.

Those in charge of the group said they don’t want to put other families in danger. If someone’s told to quarantine or has the virus, they’re asking people to hold off on getting or giving donations.

“Let’s be courteous; let’s do what we can to help protect those because all of our teachers are getting worn out, all of our nurses, and our health care staff,” said Martinez.

Many agreeing now is more important than ever to help each other out stop the spread, so she said there’s no possible shutdown.

We’re learning more moms are looking for help around Christmas, especially this holiday season. If you want to get involved, you can find a link here.

