Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man died after being mistaken for a deer and shot in Beltrami County.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was informed on the evening of November 25th that Red Lake Tribal Police were investigating a hunting-related fatality that occurred on or near the Red Lake Reservation boundary near Puposky, in Nebish Township.

The deceased man was identified as Lukas R. Dudley, age 28, of Bemidji, MN.

Police say Dudley was deer hunting off Irvine Ave. near the south boundary road when he was shot by another hunter. The hunter was identified as Rain Stately, age 33, of Redby, MN. The two men were reportedly not hunting together.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at near dusk. Stately spotted the movement of what he thought was a deer and fired a single round from his rifle.

Dudley was found not to be wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing.

The deceased was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.

