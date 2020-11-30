Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A local group took to the pedestrian bridge over I-94 this afternoon, bringing up a concern about the COVID-19 vaccine, and what could happen if someone gets hurt after receiving it.

The sign, which was stretched across the East side of the pedestrian Bridge, said that “COVID-19 Vaccine makers are exempt from liability.” This was part of a national effort to try and raise awareness about this issue.

“It’s being fast-tracked, I mean, it’s been how many months and they already have a vaccine out?” said one of the organizers, Olivia Garcia, “And so I think it’s so important that everyone at least knows the risk so that they can make an informed decision when that time comes to vaccinate.”

The issue brought up in their sign over the interstate, is the fact that drugmakers are currently protected from liability of any potential injuries caused by their vaccines. This was announced earlier this year as a part of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. That program would also be tasked with covering any potential injuries.

One of the other organizers of this demonstration, Kimberly Leslie, said that “Everyone should have informed consent, and this is just a part of it. It’s an issue when there’s no liability. There is no other drug that is FDA Approved that isn’t liable. You can sue anybody for any other drug except this vaccine so people should just know that.”

The organizers were adamant that they are not against vaccinations, they are just looking to raise awareness about this particular vaccine.

“All of this should be really transparent because it’s scary that big Pharma has protection.” Garcia said, “None of us will be able to sue the pharmaceutical industry for death or an injury.”

A COVID-19 Vaccine could be available as early as the Spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.