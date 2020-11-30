Advertisement

How you can help locally on Giving Tuesday

The Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation is in the middle of its annual Caring Campaign, which raises money for non-profits in the area.(KGWN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday and there’s a way that you can help people in the community.

The Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation is in the middle of its annual Caring Campaign, which raises money for non-profits in the area. To view this year’s Caring Catalog, click here.

Tomorrow, the FM Area Foundation is going to give away a total of $15,000 to participating organizations. It’ll also match the first $13,000 in donations starting at 8 a.m., up to $500 per donor.

For more information on Giving Tuesday, click here.

