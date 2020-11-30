Advertisement

Duluth man arrested for shooting in Beltrami County

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Montana O.A. Cutbank of Duluth was arrested in connection to an incident that happened in Ten Lakes Township on November 24th.

Cutbank was booked into the Beltrami County Jail under 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Felon-ineligible to possess a firearm and Department of Corrections Warrant for 2nd Degree Aggravated Robbery.

An arraignment date of December 1st has been set for Cutbank.

Original: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ten Lakes Township.

Officers were called at 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 24 for an adult male shot outside a residence. Investigators say it happened in the 15000 block of Roosevelt Rd. SE in rural Cass Lake. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased.

The victim has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next of kin.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident. Officers say while no one is in custody at this time, this incident appears to be a targeted incident.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4