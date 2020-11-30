Duluth man arrested for shooting in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Montana O.A. Cutbank of Duluth was arrested in connection to an incident that happened in Ten Lakes Township on November 24th.

Cutbank was booked into the Beltrami County Jail under 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Felon-ineligible to possess a firearm and Department of Corrections Warrant for 2nd Degree Aggravated Robbery.

An arraignment date of December 1st has been set for Cutbank.

Original: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ten Lakes Township.

Officers were called at 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 24 for an adult male shot outside a residence. Investigators say it happened in the 15000 block of Roosevelt Rd. SE in rural Cass Lake. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased.

The victim has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next of kin.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident. Officers say while no one is in custody at this time, this incident appears to be a targeted incident.

