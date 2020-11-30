Advertisement

Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is behind bars after a months-long investigation into his online activity.

54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents say in April 2019, Moorhead Police were contacted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding an on going investigation into child pornography being shared and downloaded from Tucker’s IP address in Moorhead.

Investigators discovered a total of 144 files of suspected child pornography which included children from ages two to 12-years-old.

If convicted, Tucker faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4