Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is behind bars after a months-long investigation into his online activity.

54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents say in April 2019, Moorhead Police were contacted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding an on going investigation into child pornography being shared and downloaded from Tucker’s IP address in Moorhead.

Investigators discovered a total of 144 files of suspected child pornography which included children from ages two to 12-years-old.

If convicted, Tucker faces up to 40 years in prison.

