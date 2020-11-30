Chimney fire reported in Polk County.

MENTOR, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Mentor Fire Department responded to a chimney fire early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of 340th ST SE in rural Mentor. The Sheriff’s Office says large flames were seen coming from the chimney and heavy smoke was coming out of the house.

People in the home managed to escape without injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.