Chimney fire reported in Polk County

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MENTOR, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Mentor Fire Department responded to a chimney fire early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of 340th ST SE in rural Mentor. The Sheriff’s Office says large flames were seen coming from the chimney and heavy smoke was coming out of the house.

People in the home managed to escape without injuries.

