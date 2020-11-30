Advertisement

Cher concert at Fargodome canceled

An email from the FARGODOME says the singer’s “Here We Go Again” tour has been canceled due to...
An email from the FARGODOME says the singer’s “Here We Go Again” tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WOWT)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some sad news for Cher fans in the Valley, an email from the FARGODOME says the singer’s “Here We Go Again” tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket purchases will be refunded as follows:

FARGODOME box office walk-in sales:

  • Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded.  There is nothing further you need to do.
  • Cash Purchases:
    Bring your tickets to the FARGODOME 10a-5p M-F

    Or Mail your Tickets to FARGODOME 1800 North University Drive Fargo, ND 58102Attn: Box Office
    Please include your mailing address and a daytime phone number.

Phone or Online Purchasers – original purchasers through www.fargodome.com.

  • Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.

If you purchased tickets through a resale site, you must contact the reseller for instructions. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4