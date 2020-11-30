Cher concert at Fargodome canceled
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some sad news for Cher fans in the Valley, an email from the FARGODOME says the singer’s “Here We Go Again” tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket purchases will be refunded as follows:
FARGODOME box office walk-in sales:
- Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.
- Cash Purchases:
Bring your tickets to the FARGODOME 10a-5p M-F
Or Mail your Tickets to FARGODOME 1800 North University Drive Fargo, ND 58102Attn: Box Office
Please include your mailing address and a daytime phone number.
Phone or Online Purchasers – original purchasers through www.fargodome.com.
- Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.
If you purchased tickets through a resale site, you must contact the reseller for instructions. For more information, click here.
