Cher concert at Fargodome canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some sad news for Cher fans in the Valley, an email from the FARGODOME says the singer’s “Here We Go Again” tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket purchases will be refunded as follows:

FARGODOME box office walk-in sales:

Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.

Cash Purchases:

Bring your tickets to the FARGODOME 10a-5p M-F



Or Mail your Tickets to FARGODOME 1800 North University Drive Fargo, ND 58102Attn: Box Office

Please include your mailing address and a daytime phone number.

Phone or Online Purchasers – original purchasers through www.fargodome.com.

Credit Card Purchases were automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.

If you purchased tickets through a resale site, you must contact the reseller for instructions. For more information, click here.

