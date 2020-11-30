Car seat help is available during the pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health wants to remind everyone that there is help if your child is in need of a car seat. The DOH released this following statement:

Individuals are able to:

· Receive live assistance from a car seat manufacturer specialist (also a CPST). Visit jpma.org/page/carseathelp to find the manufacturer of your car seat.

· Connect virtually with a certified CPST through Zoom, Facetime, Teams or other electronic connections.

· Receive help from a certified CPST over the phone.

· If needed, meet face to face with a certified CPST who follows COVID-19 prevention measures. The caregiver and the CPST must wear a face mask while the CPST coaches the caregiver curbside on how to use the car seat.

How do you find a certified CPST? Visit the locators on these websites:

· National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats (scroll down to Car Seat Inspection)

· Safe Kids Certification: cert.safekids.org (select Find a Tech)

For additional information on child passenger safety, visit the NDDoH Child Passenger Safety Program website at health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety or contact the NDDoH at 701-328-4533.

